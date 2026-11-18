Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday said the government was committed to adding 75,000 medical seats by 2029, as he highlighted the expansion of medical education infrastructure in the country over the past decade.

Addressing the eighth convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, Nadda said the number of medical colleges had increased from 387 to 863, while the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had risen from one at the end of the 20th century to 23.

Undergraduate medical seats have increased from around 51,000 to 1.43 lakh, while postgraduate seats have grown from approximately 31,000 to 91,000, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement from the Red Fort on expanding medical education capacity, Nadda reiterated the government's commitment to creating 75,000 additional medical seats and expressed confidence that the target would be met by 2029.

He stressed that the expansion of medical education should not come at the cost of quality.

Nadda also said the Union Cabinet had approved, in December 2025, financial assistance of Rs 1.5 crore for each additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seat. The scheme has an overall allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to create 10,000 additional medical seats.

Describing graduation from VMMC as a matter of distinction, Nadda said the institution offered students exceptional clinical exposure, diverse learning opportunities and professional experience.

"While education is a fundamental right, the opportunity to enter the medical profession is a privilege that entails a profound responsibility towards society," he said.

He urged the graduates to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, compassion and integrity, and to use their professional knowledge and skills in the service of humanity.

(With inputs from PTI)