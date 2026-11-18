CHANDIGARH: Among the five poll-bound states whose Special Summary Revision draft rolls were published on November 12, Punjab is the only state whose SSR draft rolls remained unchanged at the final SIR tally of 2.01 crore.

The electorate in Uttarakhand rose from 71.58 lakh in the final SIR rolls to 72.78 lakh in the SSR draft rolls (nearly 1.7 per cent increase), from 19.6 lakh to 19.94 lakh (1.7 per cent increase) in Manipur, and from 10.57 lakh to 10.89 lakh (3 per cent increase) in Goa.

Uttar Pradesh has registered an increase from over 13.39 crore voters in the final SIR rolls to more than 13.58 crore in the SSR draft rolls (1.4 per cent increase), where SSR draft rolls were published on November 17.

Sources said that the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer has received the forms, which will be processed during the claims and objections period that ends on December 11. The state had virtually no breathing room between the conclusion of its SIR and the start of SSR to process new applications.

The office could not process the forms since the rationalisation of booths had started and it needed to complete it.

Meanwhile, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand completed the process by February 21, April 10 and September 6 and September 15, respectively, much earlier than the October 15 Election Commission notification for SSR.

As per ECI guidelines, all pending applications received after the SIR cutoff, along with fresh forms submitted between November 12 and December 11 for enrolling new or shifted voters, deleting names due to death, duplication or relocation and correcting personal details or local addresses, must be verified and disposed of by December 28, before the final electoral roll is published on January 4, 2027.

Earlier this month, the state completed this exercise across all 117 assembly segments, adding 39 booths to take the state’s tally from 25,332 to 25,371.

As per the ECI’s Manual on Electoral Rolls and its October 15 directive, rationalisation of polling stations is mandatory before an integrated draft roll can be generated.

The process requires booth-level officers and electoral registration officers to physically verify polling buildings, record GPS coordinates, hold consultations with political parties, obtain ECI nod and remap voters in the ECINET database.

The SSR exercise, covering 13 States and Union Territories in its initial phase, has resulted in nearly 75 lakh names being added to draft electoral rolls.

The combined electorate in these States and UTs increased from 45.22 crore after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to 45.96 crore in the draft SSR rolls, a cumulative rise of 1.64 per cent.

The Election Commission's annual SSR is intended to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors.

Unlike the Special Intensive Revision, the routine summary revision does not require applicants to provide fresh citizenship documents or establish mapping with earlier electoral rolls.