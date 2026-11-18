NEW DELHI: If you want to protest at Ramlila Maidan, come to the court and justify it. That is the message the Supreme Court sent on Wednesday to Congress, BJP, AAP and AISA and others who wanted to protest there for an indefinite time.

The Court also issued notice to all four parties on hearing the traders’ plea to denotify Ramlila Maidan as a designated protest site. A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the matter will be heard on November 27 along with the petitions asserting the right to protest.

On November 3, the Court had told traders, Delhi Kirana Committee and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, that it would not decide the issue without hearing the organisers. The traders complied, amended their plea, and added the parties.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that the Delhi Police notification of October 11 designating Ramlila Maidan was issued without consulting traders, without studying traffic, and without fixing duration or crowd limits.

The CJI said: “The amended writ petition taken on record. Let notices be issued to the newly-added respondents... The first category concerns the right of protesters to protest. Rohatgi’s matter concerns the rights of others, their competing fundamental rights. Both will have to be taken together.”