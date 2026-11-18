JAIPUR: Senior Rajasthan IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal has approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking to quash the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) preliminary inquiry into the alleged villa purchase case and the state government's approval for the investigation.

He filed a criminal writ petition on November 17, 2026, seeking an interim stay on any punitive action or registration of an FIR against him. The hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

In his petition, Agarwal said a media report on the matter was published on October 27 and was placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) the very next day.

He contended that the state government did not seek his explanation before granting approval for the investigation under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on October 30.

He has alleged that the entire process was completed hastily and without giving him a fair opportunity to present his side of the matter.

Agarwal has also claimed that the approximately ₹115 crore resort project in Ajabgarh, Alwar, has all the necessary Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) approvals issued by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

He further states that the Ajabgarh project received approval from the board headed by the Chief Minister in accordance with the rules. Agarwal has also argued that a similar institutional approval process was followed for three other tourism-related projects, making the allegation of undue benefits to a particular company baseless.