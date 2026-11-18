JAIPUR: Senior Rajasthan IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal has approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking to quash the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) preliminary inquiry into the alleged villa purchase case and the state government's approval for the investigation.
He filed a criminal writ petition on November 17, 2026, seeking an interim stay on any punitive action or registration of an FIR against him. The hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2026.
In his petition, Agarwal said a media report on the matter was published on October 27 and was placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) the very next day.
He contended that the state government did not seek his explanation before granting approval for the investigation under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on October 30.
He has alleged that the entire process was completed hastily and without giving him a fair opportunity to present his side of the matter.
Agarwal has also claimed that the approximately ₹115 crore resort project in Ajabgarh, Alwar, has all the necessary Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) approvals issued by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.
He further states that the Ajabgarh project received approval from the board headed by the Chief Minister in accordance with the rules. Agarwal has also argued that a similar institutional approval process was followed for three other tourism-related projects, making the allegation of undue benefits to a particular company baseless.
The case concerns the purchase of properties between September 2023 and March 2026 and government concessions granted to a private company.
According to the ACB's preliminary inquiry, Shikhar Agarwal, his IPS officer wife Prashakha Mathur and other family members purchased a total of 40 villas and cottages from Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which operates the Ananta resort, over a period of two and a half years.
These include 20 cottages in Bujhra, Udaipur, and 20 villas in Ajabgarh, Alwar.
The properties were allegedly purchased for approximately ₹6.16 crore, with the documents showing a price of around ₹15 lakh to ₹16.5 lakh per villa, significantly below their market value.
Soon after the purchase, the properties were reportedly leased back to the same company for approximately ₹1.80 crore annually.
The ACB alleges that Agarwal, while holding various positions, including Udaipur Collector, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board chairman and ACS Industries, secured exemptions from construction requirements, approvals without verification and a special concessional financial package, including tax exemptions under RIPS, for the company.
It is also alleged that one of the villas was registered on the same day the Finance Department granted the company the special package.
After the matter came to light, the state government removed Shikhar Agarwal and his wife from their respective posts and placed them under APO.