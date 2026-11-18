A four-day training programme for master trainers to prepare for the population enumeration of the Census has begun in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, an official said on Wednesday.

The training programme, running from November 17 to 20, aims to equip Master Trainers with the knowledge and skills to effectively impart Census procedures, concepts, field instructions, and operational guidelines to officials engaged in the enumeration exercise across Arunachal Pradesh, the official said.

Addressing the inaugural event, Administrative Training Institute (ATI) Director Pate Marik underscored the importance of systematic training and effective coordination for the Census's successful conduct.

Directorate of Census Operations, Arunachal Pradesh, joint director and national trainer Utpal Sarma highlighted the crucial role of master trainers in ensuring accurate and seamless implementation of the Population Enumeration exercise.

He urged the participants to get a thorough understanding of Census procedures and subsequently disseminate the knowledge effectively to field-level trainers and functionaries.

The training assumes particular significance for Arunachal Pradesh, given its difficult geographical terrain, remote habitations, scattered settlements and connectivity challenges. The official said proper planning, coordination and trained manpower would be crucial to ensuring comprehensive coverage of every household and individual in the state.

The official disclosed that the self-enumeration exercise in Arunachal Pradesh will be conducted from January 10 to 24, 2027, enabling residents to submit their information through an online facility. It will be followed by door-to-door population enumeration from January 25 to February 28, during which enumerators will visit households across the state to collect the required information.

The Houseless Population Enumeration will be conducted from 6 pm onwards on February 28, while the reference date and time for the Census will be March 1, 2027. The official added that a revisional round will be held from March 1 to 5 to review and update the information collected during the main enumeration, wherever necessary.

Officials expressed confidence that the programme would strengthen preparedness and ensure a uniform understanding of Census procedures across the state. It will also provide participants with an opportunity to discuss field-level challenges and seek clarification on operational requirements.

(With inputs from PTI)