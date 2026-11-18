DEHRADUN: Police in Haldwani are investigating an alleged incident of sexual misconduct involving two schoolchildren after a Class I girl’s family raised the alarm.
The case has renewed concerns about children’s exposure to inappropriate online content and the need for closer adult supervision.
The incident was reported on November 10 in Haldwani’s Mukhani area. Police said a Class V boy, who lived near the girl, allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. Her family reached the spot after hearing her cries and lodged a complaint with the police.
Police suspect the boy may have watched explicit material on a mobile phone before the incident. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the boy has been sent to a juvenile observation home, said Harbans Singh, Haldwani’s city superintendent of police. A woman sub-inspector is investigating the case.
The Haldwani case follows a separate incident reported in Dehradun’s Patel Nagar area earlier this month. Police said a 15-year-old boy allegedly showed explicit videos to a six-year-old girl before sexually assaulting her. The children’s families are originally from Bihar and live in the area for work, according to information provided by the police.
Residents alerted the authorities after hearing the child crying, and the boy was handed over to the police. The girl was taken to hospital for medical care and examination, said Patel Nagar circle officer Ankit Kandari. A case was registered following a complaint from her family, and the teenager was sent to a juvenile home.
Police have also investigated a similar case in Haldwani’s T.P. Nagar area, in which a teenager was accused of inappropriate conduct with another boy and of recording a video. Investigators said they found objectionable material on a mobile phone and laptop seized during the inquiry. They also said the teenager often stayed home alone and used family members’ phones.
The cases have prompted calls for parents to take a more active role in their children’s digital lives. Psychiatrist Dr Rohit Gondwal, speaking to the TNIE, said children should not be left alone with smartphones or laptops for long periods.
“Before giving children a mobile phone, it is essential to take certain precautions. Do not let them use a phone alone; avoid leaving them for long periods in a room with a smartphone or laptop,” he said.
Gondwal also advised parents to enable parental controls and safe-search filters on phones, browsers and video platforms. “Regularly checking search histories and apps is important too. Parents should monitor browsing histories and downloaded apps from time to time,” he said.