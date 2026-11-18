DEHRADUN: Police in Haldwani are investigating an alleged incident of sexual misconduct involving two schoolchildren after a Class I girl’s family raised the alarm.

The case has renewed concerns about children’s exposure to inappropriate online content and the need for closer adult supervision.

The incident was reported on November 10 in Haldwani’s Mukhani area. Police said a Class V boy, who lived near the girl, allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. Her family reached the spot after hearing her cries and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police suspect the boy may have watched explicit material on a mobile phone before the incident. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the boy has been sent to a juvenile observation home, said Harbans Singh, Haldwani’s city superintendent of police. A woman sub-inspector is investigating the case.

The Haldwani case follows a separate incident reported in Dehradun’s Patel Nagar area earlier this month. Police said a 15-year-old boy allegedly showed explicit videos to a six-year-old girl before sexually assaulting her. The children’s families are originally from Bihar and live in the area for work, according to information provided by the police.