DEHADUN: Uttarakhand ranks fourth among 11 Himalayan states and Union Territories in the number of road accidents, but second in fatalities, highlighting the unusually high risk of death on the state's roads.

According to 2024 road accident data reported by the Government of India, the state recorded 1,747 crashes and 1,090 deaths in 2024, translating into a severity rate of 62.4 deaths per 100 accidents, well above the national average of 36.3.

Assam reported more deaths, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded more accidents but fewer fatalities. The figures clearly indicate that a road accident in Uttarakhand is more likely to prove fatal.

The toll has continued to rise. In 2025, Uttarakhand recorded 1,846 accidents, 1,242 deaths and 2,056 injuries, according to data reported by the state Transport Department. For January-August 2026, department figures cited in recent reports put the toll at 1,272 crashes, 878 deaths and 1,448 injuries.

The danger is not confined to the mountain districts. Between 2025 and July 2026, the highest death counts were reported in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Nainital. However, the reported fatality share was significantly higher in the hill districts at 84 per cent, compared with 53 per cent in the plains and a national average of 33 per cent. Steep slopes, narrow roads and unprotected drops can turn a loss of control into a plunge down a gorge.