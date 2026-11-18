DEHADUN: Uttarakhand ranks fourth among 11 Himalayan states and Union Territories in the number of road accidents, but second in fatalities, highlighting the unusually high risk of death on the state's roads.
According to 2024 road accident data reported by the Government of India, the state recorded 1,747 crashes and 1,090 deaths in 2024, translating into a severity rate of 62.4 deaths per 100 accidents, well above the national average of 36.3.
Assam reported more deaths, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded more accidents but fewer fatalities. The figures clearly indicate that a road accident in Uttarakhand is more likely to prove fatal.
The toll has continued to rise. In 2025, Uttarakhand recorded 1,846 accidents, 1,242 deaths and 2,056 injuries, according to data reported by the state Transport Department. For January-August 2026, department figures cited in recent reports put the toll at 1,272 crashes, 878 deaths and 1,448 injuries.
The danger is not confined to the mountain districts. Between 2025 and July 2026, the highest death counts were reported in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Nainital. However, the reported fatality share was significantly higher in the hill districts at 84 per cent, compared with 53 per cent in the plains and a national average of 33 per cent. Steep slopes, narrow roads and unprotected drops can turn a loss of control into a plunge down a gorge.
Social activist Anoop Nautiyal told the TNIE that “speeding and reckless driving are among the key factors behind the rising fatalities.”
He added that “winding roads, driver fatigue, overloading, treacherous terrain and adverse weather” further increase the risk.
“Tourist traffic on routes such as Char Dham, Rishikesh-Badrinath and Dehradun-Mussoorie adds enormous pressure,” he said, clarifying that these are contributing risks and “not a substitute for crash-level investigations into individual causes.”
The state has identified 2,559 accident-prone locations. Corrective work has been completed at 2,140 locations, while work at 419 remains pending, according to recent reports.
Crash barriers are another key intervention, though the length of roads requiring protection and the progress of installation vary across agencies.
“Continuous efforts are being made to bring down the number of road accidents,” said Joint Transport Commissioner Rajiv Mehra.
He added that the department was constantly working on measures to improve road safety and prevent accidents across the state.