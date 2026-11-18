SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the Centre over the prolonged delay in restoring statehood to the Union Territory, accusing it of repeatedly deferring the promised move and asking why people of the region continued to be denied their statehood.

Addressing a public rally in Mendhar in the border district of Poonch, Omar said that even after two years and one month of waiting, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were still asking when their state would be restored.

“Even today, after waiting for two years and one month, we are forced to ask where our state has gone. Why are you not returning the status of our state to us,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had repeatedly reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of their promises on statehood restoration, both during their visits to Jammu and Kashmir and at meetings in Delhi.

“Whenever Prime Minister came here, whether for the Sonamarg tunnel or the inauguration of the Katra railway line, I reminded him of his promise. Whenever I met the Home Minister, I raised the same issue,” he said.

Taking exception to the BJP's assertion that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, Omar questioned how the Centre would determine when that time had arrived.

“I ask them, how will you weigh this right time? How will we understand that the right time has come for us to get the status of our state back? What scale do you have in which you will weigh J&K and say, okay, now the time has come, we will give you the status of state back,” he said.

Responding to the Centre's argument that the security situation was not conducive to restoring statehood, Omar said his government had no control over the police or law and order and should not be held responsible for security-related incidents.

“Whenever there is an attack in Pahalgam, Kulgam, Reasi or Kishtwar, we are told that statehood cannot be restored. But we have no control over the police or law and order. How can you blame us for things for which someone else is responsible?” he said.

He said the Centre should assess his government's performance on matters that fell within its responsibilities, including infrastructure, healthcare, education and the functioning of the Assembly.

“You can seek accountability from us for the responsibility given to us. Ask us, did we obstruct the work of PMGSY or PMAY? Did our hospitals not run properly? Did schools stop providing education? Did our degree colleges stop? Did our Assembly not run? The things that we were responsible for, we fulfilled our responsibilities,” he said.

According to Omar, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being punished for failures in areas that remained under the control of others.

“What kind of justice is this? Either your intentions are not right, or your intentions are not clear. Then openly tell the people that until there is a BJP Chief Minister, J&K will not get statehood. At least they will not be deceived,” he said.

Omar said his government had passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and sent it to the Centre. It had also passed a separate resolution seeking restoration of statehood.

He added that his government had begun implementing promises made in its election manifesto.

Referring to the rationalisation of reservations, the Chief Minister said a Cabinet sub-committee had prepared a report, which was subsequently approved by the Cabinet. However, since Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory, the proposal had repeatedly been returned by the Centre with queries.

“We answer their questions, but the proposal is sent back again. We are once again responding to those queries,” he said.