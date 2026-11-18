NEW DELHI: India’s Tiger Conservation Model demonstrates how wildlife protection can enhance carbon sinks, build climate resilience, and support community livelihoods, said Bhupender Yadav, the Environment Minister, during an event at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

India is home to 75% of the world’s tiger population and houses five out of the seven globally recognized big cat species. The country has 58 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 85,000 square kilometers, which safeguard extensive forest ecosystems and their carbon stocks.

Yadav also emphasized the crucial role of big cat conservation in advancing climate change mitigation and enhancing ecosystem resilience, during the High-Level Ministerial Side Event titled “BIG CATS: Drivers of Climate Change Mitigation.”

Recognising the challenges of wildlife recovery globally, Yadav stated that the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) provides a platform for sharing India’s successful conservation models, facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening international cooperation, and building capacity for the recovery of all seven big cat species worldwide.