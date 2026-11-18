NEW DELHI: India’s Tiger Conservation Model demonstrates how wildlife protection can enhance carbon sinks, build climate resilience, and support community livelihoods, said Bhupender Yadav, the Environment Minister, during an event at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.
India is home to 75% of the world’s tiger population and houses five out of the seven globally recognized big cat species. The country has 58 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 85,000 square kilometers, which safeguard extensive forest ecosystems and their carbon stocks.
Yadav also emphasized the crucial role of big cat conservation in advancing climate change mitigation and enhancing ecosystem resilience, during the High-Level Ministerial Side Event titled “BIG CATS: Drivers of Climate Change Mitigation.”
Recognising the challenges of wildlife recovery globally, Yadav stated that the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) provides a platform for sharing India’s successful conservation models, facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening international cooperation, and building capacity for the recovery of all seven big cat species worldwide.
He remarked, “India’s tiger conservation journey illustrates how political commitment, sustained investment, and community engagement can transform wildlife conservation into a tool for ecological security, climate resilience, and sustainable development.”
Yadav highlighted that big cat conservation is a powerful means of protecting carbon-rich landscapes. “While big cats may not directly sequester carbon, their conservation helps protect forests, grasslands, wetlands, and mountain ecosystems that store carbon, prevent emissions from habitat degradation, and enhance climate resilience,” he explained.
“As umbrella species, big cats help mobilise the protection of entire ecosystems, benefiting thousands of other species and the communities that depend on these landscapes,” Yadav added.
Tiger habitats provide essential ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration and water purification.