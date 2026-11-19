CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expects more than one lakh people to attend its Foundation Day rally in Moga on November 26, with the event set to formally kick-start the party's campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The rally, spread across approximately 116 acres, will be attended by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the party's senior leadership, Punjab Working President Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi and state Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said.
Kalsi reviewed the preparations for the rally and said party volunteers, workers, leaders and supporters from across Punjab were expected to attend the gathering.
He said the rally would send a strong political message to opposition parties and demonstrate the public support the AAP government had earned through its five years in power in Punjab. He added that people from across the state would participate in large numbers, reflecting their faith in the government's work.
Explaining the choice of Moga as the venue, Kalsi said the party leadership and its MLAs had collectively decided that the district's central location and accessibility for people from Majha, Doaba, Malwa and border areas made it the most suitable place for the rally.
He said the gathering would be among the biggest political rallies in Punjab's history and that its significance would be further enhanced by being held on the party's Foundation Day.
Meanwhile, AAP Punjab General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said arrangements had been made across the 116-acre venue, with plans to expand it further if required. He said facilities such as washrooms, food and drinking water would be available to attendees.
Pannu said separate parking arrangements had been made on both sides of the venue to prevent traffic congestion. Vehicles and buses arriving from the Ludhiana side would be directed to a designated parking area, while a larger parking facility had been arranged on the Moga side to accommodate the expected influx of attendees.
To facilitate women and elderly people, buses and e-rickshaws would be deployed to ferry attendees from designated drop-off points and parking areas to the rally venue. The arrangements were aimed at ensuring that they did not have to walk long distances to reach the pandal.
Pannu said the party had paid special attention to logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for those attending the rally.