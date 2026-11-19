CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expects more than one lakh people to attend its Foundation Day rally in Moga on November 26, with the event set to formally kick-start the party's campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The rally, spread across approximately 116 acres, will be attended by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the party's senior leadership, Punjab Working President Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi and state Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said.

Kalsi reviewed the preparations for the rally and said party volunteers, workers, leaders and supporters from across Punjab were expected to attend the gathering.

He said the rally would send a strong political message to opposition parties and demonstrate the public support the AAP government had earned through its five years in power in Punjab. He added that people from across the state would participate in large numbers, reflecting their faith in the government's work.

Explaining the choice of Moga as the venue, Kalsi said the party leadership and its MLAs had collectively decided that the district's central location and accessibility for people from Majha, Doaba, Malwa and border areas made it the most suitable place for the rally.

He said the gathering would be among the biggest political rallies in Punjab's history and that its significance would be further enhanced by being held on the party's Foundation Day.