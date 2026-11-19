CHANDIGARH: Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 21 lakh to Shimla-based NGO Almighty Blessings, run by social worker Sarabjeet Singh Bobby, in recognition of its humanitarian work. Bachchan also wrote a letter appreciating the organisation's efforts to provide free meals at hospitals and assist with the transportation and last rites of unclaimed bodies.

Bobby, popularly known in Shimla as "Bobby Bhai" or "Shimla da Vehla", was recently selected for the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Force of Good Award for his years of service to the needy. He appeared on the show on November 12 and shared his story with Bachchan.

In a letter to Bobby, Bachchan recalled meeting him on KBC and said he was deeply touched by the services his organisation was providing.

"The selfless service, empathy and unwavering commitment with which your organisation works on the ground are truly worthy of admiration and emulation by society," Bachchan wrote. He expressed hope that the donation would help the NGO continue its work and reach more people in need.

Through Almighty Blessings, Bobby and his team serve meals to around 4,000 people every day, including poor patients and their attendants near hospitals. The NGO runs free canteens and langar services, providing meals and refreshments to those in need.