SRINAGAR: In a historic breakthrough for healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur has successfully carried out its first-ever multi-organ retrieval from a deceased donor in the Union Territory.

The landmark procedure, which marks the first such organ retrieval in J&K, saw the liver and kidneys of a deceased serving soldier being retrieved by specialised medical teams from Army’s Command Hospital and Army Hospital (Research and Referral).

In a post on X, Army’s Northern Command said amid profound grief, the family of a serving soldier made an extraordinary act of compassion, transforming their personal loss into a “gift of life” for someone else.

The liver and kidneys of the deceased soldier were retrieved by expert teams from Army’s Command Hospital and Army Hospital (R&R).

The organ retrieval was facilitated through seamless coordination between Headquarters Northern Command, the civil administration and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

A Green Corridor was established to ensure the swift and secure transportation of the retrieved organs, with the Indian Air Force extending logistical support.

It was the first ever organ donation and harvesting in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today is the historic day for organ transplantation in Jammu and Kashmir, achieving the first multi-organ retrieval from a deceased donor,” said Major General Sanjay Sharma, Commandant Command Hospital Northern Command.