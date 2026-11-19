CHANDIGARH: A portion of a Bailey bridge over the Bhakra canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass (NH-7) collapsed early on Thursday, trapping two loaded trailers. However, they did not fall into the canal, which flows well below the damaged section.

The two trucks were reportedly carrying overloaded consignments of sand. One of them also caught fire. No casualties were reported, but both drivers sustained minor injuries. Local villagers rescued them and shifted them to a hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bridge collapsed under excessive weight, possibly beyond its prescribed load limit. Both trucks were travelling side by side in the same direction, from the new bus stand towards Sangrur-Bathinda, when the structure suddenly gave way. The exact cause will be determined by technical experts. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Following the collapse, water from the Bhakra canal began overflowing onto parts of the damaged structure. The affected carriageway has been closed to traffic and vehicles diverted. Although the parallel carriageway from Sangrur towards Patiala remains intact, authorities have barred heavy vehicles from using it as a precaution.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration visited the spot to assess the damage and initiate a technical investigation.