DEHRADUN: The 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election could test not only the BJP and Congress in their contest for power but also a new generation of political families seeking to expand their influence in state politics.

Several children and relatives of senior leaders are already active in party organisations, have contested elections or are being discussed as possible candidates for the next Assembly polls.

In the BJP, seven-time Kaladhungi MLA Banshidhar Bhagat has indicated that he would like his son, Vikas Bhagat, to get an opportunity in 2027 rather than contest himself. Vikas has been active in party and youth-wing politics.

Suyash Rawat, son of Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, is another name being discussed among the party’s younger faces. He has been associated with the youth wing and remained active in the Chaubattakhal area, which his father represents.

Political commentator Jai Singh Rawat said the next generation of political families was also being discussed in Ranikhet and Dehradun Cantonment. Shashank Rawat, son of late former Union Minister Bachi Singh Rawat, is a prominent contender. He has led the BJP youth wing in the state.

In Dehradun Cantonment, sitting MLA Savita Kapoor’s son Amit Kapoor has also featured in political discussions. Deepika Chufal, daughter of former minister Bishan Singh Chufal, is another name being mentioned as an emerging face.

Some political heirs have already secured prominent positions. Saurabh Bahuguna, son of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, is a cabinet minister, while Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, daughter of former chief minister B.C. Khanduri, is the Assembly Speaker and a sitting MLA.

Other BJP figures with political-family links include Neha Joshi, daughter of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, who is active in the party organisation; Saurabh Pant, son of late minister Prakash Pant; and Anukriti Gusain, daughter-in-law of former minister Harak Singh Rawat. Gusain, who contested from Lansdowne, is now a BJP state spokesperson.

In the Congress, former chief minister Harish Rawat’s family is central to the succession debate. His daughter, Anupama Rawat, represents the Haridwar Rural Assembly constituency.

His son Virendra contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Haridwar, while his younger son Anand has worked in the Youth Congress. Harish Rawat has publicly expressed his desire for Anand to get an opportunity in the next Assembly election.