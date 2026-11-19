The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to appoint a Delhi applicant to the position of primary teacher (PRT) under the OBC reserve category in accordance with the applicable recruitment rule.

Manish Garg, member (judicial) and Rajinder Kashyap, member (administrative) also asked to entitle the applicant Narinder Singh, 27, with notional seniority and benefits, in equivalence with the candidates who were recruited in 2017. The applicant stated that despite the availability of 12 unfilled OBC vacancies, pursuant to the advertisement published on July 29, 2013, the respondent didn’t fill the positions from the existing candidates and proposed to fill them from subsequent recruitment panel of 2017.

Aggrieved by the respondent’s decision, the applicant, through advocate MK Bhardwaj, sought a direction to KVS under section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act 1985 to recruit him to the position of primary teacher against the aforesaid vacancies in accordance with the reserve panel and recruitment rules. Singh, whose position was at 11 among the 12 candidates against the 12 OBC vacancies, stated that he was within the zone of consideration and had legitimate expectation that his candidature will be considered by the respondent before moving to the subsequent panel.

The respondent, in its defence, submitted that the validity of the reserve panel is one year and six month and, therefore, not entitled for the recruitment in the said position. The tribunal observed that it didn’t agree with the defence of the respondent that the panel has expired. It held that the applicant has the right to seek consideration for appointment by virtue of his inclusion in the reserve panel. The action of the respondent in not considering the candidature of the applicant is not found to based upon uniformly applied principle, CAT observed.

“The respondent shall for the purpose of seniority and fixation of pay consider the applicant strictly in accordance with his position in the reserve panel and order of merit, keeping in view that the candidates from the reserve panel were granted appointment during March/April 2017.” The candidates should be entitled to notional benefits from the date of such appointment for the purpose of fixation of pay and seniority, CAT observed.