Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has questioned the rigid application of the ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, saying a candidate’s winnability should matter more than family background. He pointed out that a situation could arise where one family member was already an MP while another sought an Assembly ticket. Such cases, he said, should not face a blanket restriction. Every candidate should be assessed individually, as there is no fixed yardstick. The debate gained momentum after former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring backed the rule, arguing that ordinary party workers also deserved opportunities instead of senior leaders seeking tickets for relatives.
Pargat questions one family, one ticket rule
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has questioned the rigid application of the ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, saying a candidate’s winnability should matter more than family background. He pointed out that a situation could arise where one family member was already an MP while another sought an Assembly ticket. Such cases, he said, should not face a blanket restriction. Every candidate should be assessed individually, as there is no fixed yardstick. The debate gained momentum after former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring backed the rule, arguing that ordinary party workers also deserved opportunities instead of senior leaders seeking tickets for relatives.
IAS officer seeks divine blessings on Diwali
A senior Punjab cadre IAS officer, who has faced criticism on several fronts, organised a “Shatru Vinashak Havan” at the historic Kali Mata temple in Patiala on Diwali to seek the goddess’s blessings. The ceremony was attended by people close to him and soon became a talking point in bureaucratic and political circles. Observers in Patiala and the corridors of power took note of the timing, given the challenging phase of his tenure. While religious rituals are part of personal life, the ceremony attracted attention, with many reading more into the occasion than a routine festive observance. Incidentally, another senior IAS officer had organised the same havan some time ago.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com