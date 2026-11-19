Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has questioned the rigid application of the ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, saying a candidate’s winnability should matter more than family background. He pointed out that a situation could arise where one family member was already an MP while another sought an Assembly ticket. Such cases, he said, should not face a blanket restriction. Every candidate should be assessed individually, as there is no fixed yardstick. The debate gained momentum after former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring backed the rule, arguing that ordinary party workers also deserved opportunities instead of senior leaders seeking tickets for relatives.

Pargat questions one family, one ticket rule

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has questioned the rigid application of the ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, saying a candidate’s winnability should matter more than family background. He pointed out that a situation could arise where one family member was already an MP while another sought an Assembly ticket. Such cases, he said, should not face a blanket restriction. Every candidate should be assessed individually, as there is no fixed yardstick. The debate gained momentum after former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring backed the rule, arguing that ordinary party workers also deserved opportunities instead of senior leaders seeking tickets for relatives.