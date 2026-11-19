RAIPUR: In the heart of Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, an initiative is humming to the rhythm of more than 100 sewing machines. Kondagaon, a tribal-dominated district long shadowed by Maoist insurgency and listed among NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts, has emerged as an inspiring model of rural self-reliance.

NITI Aayog has lauded the district’s remarkable progress in skill development, employment and women-led sustainable livelihoods.

At the centre of this transformation is the Aakanksha – Rural Skilling & Innovation Centre (RSIC). Supported by NITI Aayog, this modern garment manufacturing facility has opened up formal employment opportunities for 102 local residents, including 96 women, most of whom belong to tribal communities. With an ambitious roadmap to generate more than 300 direct jobs, the centre is demonstrating how industry partnerships and targeted skilling can turn historically disadvantaged regions into thriving local economies.

For decades, Kondagaon presented a striking paradox. Despite having a healthy sex ratio of 1,033 females per 1,000 males, compared with Chhattisgarh’s 991, the district struggled with a low literacy rate of 57 per cent and limited economic opportunities for women. Across rural India, women's workforce participation has largely remained confined to low-paying agricultural labour, with minimal representation in manufacturing and services. Driven by poverty to migrate to distant cities, many families have faced the harsh realities and risks of distress migration, often without any guarantee of steady employment.

Today, those hardships are giving way to dignity and financial security closer to home. Trained at RSIC, women are now stitching bulk orders of uniforms and apparel for leading commercial brands as well as government departments. Instead of relying on irregular seasonal wages, they earn a regular monthly income supplemented by performance-based incentives, stepping confidently into the formal workforce.

"This programme is teaching me to be self-reliant and provide for my family. It feels like beginning a completely new life," says Yashoda Darro, who stepped up to support her household after losing her father a few years ago.

Rajnu Korram, a surrendered Maoist who found a new purpose through the initiative, describes it as a game-changer. "It gives women access to formal employment in the ready-made garment sector and the opportunity to be gainfully employed with dignity," he said.

Local leaders have witnessed this cultural shift first-hand. Siyabati Markam, a local sarpanch, notes that the lives of these 102 workers have changed for the better as they embrace a structured and professional work culture.

By bringing machines, training and market linkages directly to the doorstep of North Bastar, Kondagaon has shown that when rural women are given the right tools, they do not just stitch garments — they weave prosperity, peace and independence for an entire generation.