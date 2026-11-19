The former Rajpura legislator, who was a co-chairperson of the Congress manifesto committee for the Assembly elections, joined the BJP along with his supporters.

In a setback to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, two-time former MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters on Thursday.

Kamboj, who represented Rajpura in the Punjab Assembly in 2012 and 2017, was serving as co-chairperson of the Congress manifesto committee for the 2027 elections. He joined the BJP at the party's Punjab headquarters in Chandigarh in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

The BJP leaders welcomed Kamboj and his supporters, claiming that the induction reflected growing disillusionment with the Congress and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.

Kamboj said he and his supporters had decided to join the BJP to "save Punjab from gangsterism, corruption, loot and high-handedness".

He said the BJP offered genuine respect to grassroots workers and that his team would work as a disciplined unit to deliver results across constituencies.

According to a Punjab BJP statement, Kamboj secured the second-highest victory margins for the Congress in the state in both the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections.