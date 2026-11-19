The former Rajpura legislator, who was a co-chairperson of the Congress manifesto committee for the Assembly elections, joined the BJP along with his supporters.
In a setback to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, two-time former MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters on Thursday.
Kamboj, who represented Rajpura in the Punjab Assembly in 2012 and 2017, was serving as co-chairperson of the Congress manifesto committee for the 2027 elections. He joined the BJP at the party's Punjab headquarters in Chandigarh in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.
The BJP leaders welcomed Kamboj and his supporters, claiming that the induction reflected growing disillusionment with the Congress and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.
Kamboj said he and his supporters had decided to join the BJP to "save Punjab from gangsterism, corruption, loot and high-handedness".
He said the BJP offered genuine respect to grassroots workers and that his team would work as a disciplined unit to deliver results across constituencies.
According to a Punjab BJP statement, Kamboj secured the second-highest victory margins for the Congress in the state in both the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections.
He served as Patiala Rural District Congress president from 1998 to 2018 and held several organisational positions, including All India Congress Committee member and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary. He also served as chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party and chairman of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation.
Dhillon said he had worked alongside Kamboj in the Assembly and was familiar with his administrative experience and commitment. He welcomed Kamboj and his team into the BJP.
Saini described Kamboj as "not just an individual but an institution backed by immense grassroots strength". He said his decision to join the BJP showed that people in Punjab wanted a government led by the party.
Saini also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises and increased the state's debt. He claimed that the BJP would provide a prosperous and drug-free Punjab.
Punjab BJP affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia, state general secretary Anil Sarin, party media head Vineet Joshi and Patiala district president Jaspal Singh were among those present at the induction.
Earlier on Thursday, the BJP's Punjab unit inducted several other leaders and supporters from rival parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, its former alliance partner.
(With inputs from PTI)