NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday announced a reshuffle of its organisational structure, assigning 81 AICC secretaries to states, Union Territories and functional departments ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while relieving 25 outgoing secretaries and joint secretaries of their responsibilities.

The changes, approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, take effect immediately, according to a statement issued by general secretary K C Venugopal.

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the party retained its six-member secretary team comprising Abhishek Dutt, Varun Choudhary, Kunal Choudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan and Sanjeev Arya. The state has the largest number of secretaries in the new list.

Rahul Gandhi was involved in the selection process, holding one-on-one meetings with candidates for AICC secretary positions.

The exercise followed a review in September, when Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal met 64 AICC secretaries in groups. Each interaction lasted around 30 minutes.

Rahul asked the secretaries about their work, challenges faced and the time they spent in their assigned states. He and Priyanka also asked them to identify five leading Congress workers in their respective states and name the three AICC secretaries they considered the best performers.

Among other poll-bound states, Punjab has been assigned four secretaries — Hina Kaware, Ravindra Dalvi, Suraj Singh Thakur and Raj Kumar Maurya. Gujarat also has four, comprising Ramkishan Ojha, Subhashini Yadav, Hem Singh Shekhawat and Naresh Thakur.

Manoj Yadav, Surender Sharma and Bhim Kumar have been assigned Uttarakhand, while Kamal Kant Sharma and Rahul Rajbhar will handle Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Anjali Nimbalkar has been assigned Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Dheeraj Gurjar and Sushil Kumar Pasi will handle Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Bihar has been assigned Pradeep Narwal, Prakash Sonawane and Mahaboob Pasha.

Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi have been assigned to the Congress president's office, while Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi will handle communication, publicity and media, including social and digital media.

Among those relieved of their responsibilities are Divya Maderna, Amba Prasad, Sanjana Jatav, Roji M John, T N Prathapan and B M Sandeep.

The reshuffle comes three days after the Congress constituted screening committees for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.