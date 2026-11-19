Odisha has evacuated more than 1.20 lakh people from vulnerable areas and deployed over 300 rescue teams as it stepped up preparations ahead of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, which is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by noon on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its latest update issued on Thursday evening, the IMD said Akvan was moving northwards at 13 kmph and lay over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 pm, centred near latitude 16.1°N and longitude 85.2°E. It was about 350 km south of Gopalpur, 420 km south of Puri, 380 km east of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and 270 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam.

The system is likely to move north-northwestwards before crossing the coast near Gopalpur by noon on November 20, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph, the IMD said.

The Odisha government has set up 9,299 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts. The storm's projected path has shifted towards Odisha over the past 24 hours after initially being forecast to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said 45,364 people had been evacuated in Ganjam and 18,000 in Gajapati. The government has deployed 60 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 131 teams of the Fire and Emergency Services. It has also asked the Indian Coast Guard to keep its helicopters, vessels and other logistics ready for rescue and relief operations.