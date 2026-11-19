NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called for a coordinated, intelligence-driven and proactive national strategy to combat terrorism, stressing that security agencies must dismantle entire terrorist networks, choke their funding channels and prevent attacks before they occur.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national counter-terrorism conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shah said effective Centre-state coordination, stronger intelligence-sharing mechanisms and clearly defined accountability were essential to achieving lasting success in the fight against terrorism.

Highlighting recent counter-terrorism operations, the Home Minister said the elimination of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Latif Bhat had marked a significant milestone, claiming that Kashmir was free of India-born terrorists for the first time in 35 years.

Shah also said the Shahzad Bhatti network had been designated a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with more than 40 of its modules neutralised across the country. Over 100 cases had been registered and more than 271 people arrested in operations against the network in recent times.

Describing the pre-emptive identification and arrest of terrorists as the hallmark of an effective security agency, Shah urged state police forces to study and replicate the model, saying the objective should be to apprehend terrorists before they could execute attacks.

The Home Minister reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and said a series of legal, institutional and operational reforms had been undertaken to strengthen the country's counter-terrorism framework.

Shah said 303 fugitives had been brought back to India from 36 countries since 2019 under a special initiative involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of Home Affairs and intelligence agencies.

“Bringing back those responsible for terrorism, organised crime and drug trafficking, particularly the masterminds operating from foreign soil, were critical moves in eliminating these threats,” Shah said.

He cited the September 2022 crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an example of effective inter-state coordination, claiming that simultaneous operations across 11 states in a single night dismantled the organisation's network and prevented potential security threats.

Highlighting the reorganisation of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) to cover cyber security, narcotics, organised crime networks and emerging radicalisation hotspots, Shah said its functioning was modernised in 2023 through advanced technology. A National Memory Bank and centralised database were also developed to improve intelligence coordination.