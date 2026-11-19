The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved major changes to provident fund withdrawal rules, allowing members to receive their retirement savings in periodic instalments, reducing the minimum balance requirement from 25 per cent to 10 per cent and bringing down the waiting period for final settlement from 12 months to two months.
The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Under the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), retiring members will be able to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings through monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payments instead of taking the entire corpus in a lump sum. The remaining balance will continue to earn interest, allowing members to generate a regular income after retirement while retaining part of their savings.
The facility will be voluntary and is intended to supplement pension income and improve financial security during retirement. Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years, with accumulated savings exceeding Rs 5 lakh, are expected to benefit in the initial phase, the Labour Ministry said.
In the event of a member's death during the payout period, nominees or dependants can either withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.
In another significant decision, the CBT reduced the minimum balance to be retained in EPF accounts from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, giving members greater flexibility to access their savings. It also cut the waiting period for final PF settlement from 12 months to two months, enabling quicker access to funds while retaining a portion of the corpus for long-term social security.
The board also approved UAN-linked mechanisms to facilitate voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions, including customer tips, outside conventional employer payroll systems. The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme will be notified after approval from the Ministry, while a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.
The CBT further approved amendments to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026, to resolve pending legacy exemption cases and address difficulties faced by establishments during the transition to the revised framework.
Eligible establishments will be given a six-month window to renew expired exemptions. They will also receive relief from contributions, interest and penal damages for verified transitional periods, subject to conditions. The relief will cover establishments that maintained continuous group insurance coverage offering benefits equal to or better than the statutory EDLI scheme and settled eligible insurance claims.
The board also gave in-principle approval for EPFO to invest up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within its existing overall investment ceiling. Initially, the investments will be routed through government-backed entities.
It reviewed proposals from 27 establishments seeking to surrender their EPF exemptions and four establishments whose exemptions are proposed to be cancelled. The move will bring provident fund accumulations worth around Rs 5,996 crore, covering 1,44,437 members, under EPFO's direct administration.
The board was also informed about the progress of EPFO's Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0. Following its implementation, automatic claim processing increased to 71 per cent from 39 per cent, while the overall claim rejection rate declined to 7.82 per cent from 23 per cent.
The average claim settlement time also fell to 2.57 days from 11.15 days, according to the ministry.
The CBT also approved EPFO's revised budget estimates for 2026-27 and budget estimates for 2027-28 under the EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and EDLI schemes.
(With inputs from PTI)