The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved major changes to provident fund withdrawal rules, allowing members to receive their retirement savings in periodic instalments, reducing the minimum balance requirement from 25 per cent to 10 per cent and bringing down the waiting period for final settlement from 12 months to two months.

The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Under the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), retiring members will be able to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings through monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payments instead of taking the entire corpus in a lump sum. The remaining balance will continue to earn interest, allowing members to generate a regular income after retirement while retaining part of their savings.

The facility will be voluntary and is intended to supplement pension income and improve financial security during retirement. Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years, with accumulated savings exceeding Rs 5 lakh, are expected to benefit in the initial phase, the Labour Ministry said.

In the event of a member's death during the payout period, nominees or dependants can either withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.