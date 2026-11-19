NEW DELHI: Even as the government announced a modified UDAN scheme for a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore in July 2026 to be implemented over the next 10 years, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik), which completed a decade last month, is far from being successful.

Data supplied by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) reveals that several airports across the country are now not carrying out any UDAN-related operations. As of November 13, the following airports did not see any scheduled flight operations: Passighat, Tezpur, Kandla, Statue of Unity, Sabarmati River, Datia, Gondia, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Pokyong, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Sharvasti, Kushinagar, Sahastradhar, Chinyalisaur, Nainital and Cooch Behar. A majority of these airports that have shut shop are in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources reveal that the biggest reason for the closure was that of the airline availing the subsidy and then walking away from the project after the three-year subsidy period concluded. A top official said, “All airlines, which enthusiastically jumped into the project, were highly subsidised by the government. The cost for every seat not occupied was borne by the Centre. After the subsidy period was lifted, airlines did not want to run operations on their own, which would turn out to be a white elephant for them.”