Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman KC Venugopal on Thursday termed the Green India Mission a "total failure", alleging that the programme had failed to achieve its objectives even a decade after its launch.

Speaking to reporters after a PAC meeting in Parliament, the Congress leader said members were dissatisfied with the Environment Ministry's performance and concerned about the mission's implementation.

The committee heard presentations from officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the subject of 'Performance Audit on Green India Mission', based on a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

"All members of the committee are very concerned about the failure of this scheme. Nothing has happened in this mission over the last 10 years. The Green India Mission is a total failure," Venugopal said.

He said the committee was particularly concerned about Delhi's worsening pollution situation and stressed that the Aravalli range should be accorded priority under the mission.

Venugopal said the ministry secretary had assured the panel that the guidelines would be finalised within one or two months. However, the committee remained dissatisfied with the ministry's action plan, he added.

The National Mission for a Green India, commonly known as the Green India Mission, is one of the eight missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. Launched in February 2014, it seeks to protect, restore and enhance the country's forest cover while addressing the challenges of climate change.

The mission aims to strengthen biodiversity conservation, ecological sustainability and the livelihoods of communities dependent on forest resources. Its approach extends beyond tree plantation to include the conservation of mangroves, wetlands and critical habitats, besides improving ecosystem services such as water and biomass availability and carbon sequestration.

(With inputs from PTI)