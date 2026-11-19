NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough after years of research and trials, India is set to launch its first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine, raising hopes within the poultry industry of preventing recurring bird flu outbreaks.

The vaccine, based on indigenously developed technology, is an Inactivated H5N1 (Clade 2.3.2.1a) formulation that protects against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus strain circulating in the country. Of late, this dangerous strain has also spilled over in various animal species, including mammals, along with three recent human cases.

Between 2006 and 2021, India experienced 341 outbreaks of bird flu across 24 states. Of these, 284 cases were attributed to the H5N1 virus and 57 to H5N8. While there is a vaccine available for lower-risk pathogens, there is currently no specific vaccine against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a.

The vaccine was developed by scientists at the Indian Council for Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) in Bhopal. “This marks a major milestone in safeguarding poultry health, strengthening farm resilience, and advancing Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in veterinary biologicals,” Aniket Sanyal, Director of ICAR-NIHSAD, told this daily. The development of this vaccine represents a significant achievement for Indian science in combating Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu.