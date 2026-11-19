India has voted in favour of four United Nations General Assembly resolutions concerning Palestine, including those affirming the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, supporting the continuation of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal.
The 193-member UN General Assembly voted on the resolutions on Wednesday.
India supported a resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, which was adopted with 162 votes in favour, eight against and a similar number of abstentions. The resolution reaffirmed their right to self-determination, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, and urged UN member states and specialised agencies to support efforts towards its realisation.
New Delhi also voted in favour of a resolution on the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The resolution reaffirmed the need for the agency to continue its work and stressed the importance of its unimpeded operations and delivery of services, including emergency assistance, to Palestinian refugees.
It was adopted with 143 votes in favour, nine against, including Israel and the United States, and 20 abstentions.
India also backed a resolution on Palestinian refugees' properties and their revenues, which reaffirmed their entitlement to their property and the income derived from it in accordance with the principles of equity and justice.
The resolution urged the Palestinian and Israeli sides to address the issue of refugees' properties and revenues, as agreed between them, as part of final-status peace negotiations. It was adopted with 155 votes in favour, nine against and a similar number of abstentions.
The fourth resolution concerned Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan. It reaffirmed that the settlements were "illegal and an obstacle to peace and economic and social development".
The resolution called for an immediate and complete halt to all Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan, and urged the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
India was among 143 countries that voted in favour. Israel and the United States were among the 11 countries that voted against, while 17 abstained.
Separately, Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh told reporters in New Delhi that Palestine shared a longstanding relationship with India.
He said India was the first non-Muslim and non-Arab country to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and to recognise the State of Palestine.
"We have had a good relationship with India in the past, now, and I'm pretty sure in the future. And India is supporting and backing the Palestinian two-state solution, of course, and the Palestinian in the United Nations," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)