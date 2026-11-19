India has voted in favour of four United Nations General Assembly resolutions concerning Palestine, including those affirming the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, supporting the continuation of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted on the resolutions on Wednesday.

India supported a resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, which was adopted with 162 votes in favour, eight against and a similar number of abstentions. The resolution reaffirmed their right to self-determination, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, and urged UN member states and specialised agencies to support efforts towards its realisation.

New Delhi also voted in favour of a resolution on the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The resolution reaffirmed the need for the agency to continue its work and stressed the importance of its unimpeded operations and delivery of services, including emergency assistance, to Palestinian refugees.

It was adopted with 143 votes in favour, nine against, including Israel and the United States, and 20 abstentions.

India also backed a resolution on Palestinian refugees' properties and their revenues, which reaffirmed their entitlement to their property and the income derived from it in accordance with the principles of equity and justice.

The resolution urged the Palestinian and Israeli sides to address the issue of refugees' properties and revenues, as agreed between them, as part of final-status peace negotiations. It was adopted with 155 votes in favour, nine against and a similar number of abstentions.