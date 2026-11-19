RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday sought details from the Centre and the state government on the timeline for deporting a Bangladeshi woman lodged at a probation home in Ranchi, directing the authorities to apprise it of the steps taken so far to facilitate her repatriation.
The court also asked the Central government to specify how long the woman would remain at the probation home and by when she could be sent back to Bangladesh.
The woman had been lodged at a detention centre in connection with child abduction charges and under the Foreigners Act. During the proceedings, the Centre informed the court that the Bangladesh Embassy had sought certain evidence concerning her, following which the necessary documents were sought from the state government.
The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit detailing the timeline for her stay at the probation home and her repatriation.
It also ordered that her statement be recorded by a representative of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) or the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), rather than by police personnel. The state government was further directed to file a status report on the compensation to be provided to her.
The court also sought a report on the status of detention centres in Jharkhand and women’s shelter homes run by the government and NGOs. During the previous hearing, the state government had informed the court that there were four detention centres in the state.
The matter assumes significance in light of allegations that the woman was raped by three police personnel while she was lodged at a detention centre in Hazaribagh. Following the allegations, all three personnel were suspended and an FIR was registered against them.
The incident came to light after the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) flagged it in a report, which was brought to the court's notice during the hearing.
As per the High Court's directions, the woman is currently lodged at a probation home in Namkum, Ranchi, where her statement is to be recorded and further legal formalities completed.
Two cases were registered against her in 2018—one for child abduction and another under the Foreigners Act. She was sentenced to two years in the child abduction case.
She was also sentenced to three years in the Foreigners Act case in 2021 and subsequently sent to the Hazaribagh detention centre, from where she escaped in late 2025. A fresh case under the Foreigners Act was registered against her, in which she was acquitted in 2026.