RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday sought details from the Centre and the state government on the timeline for deporting a Bangladeshi woman lodged at a probation home in Ranchi, directing the authorities to apprise it of the steps taken so far to facilitate her repatriation.

The court also asked the Central government to specify how long the woman would remain at the probation home and by when she could be sent back to Bangladesh.

The woman had been lodged at a detention centre in connection with child abduction charges and under the Foreigners Act. During the proceedings, the Centre informed the court that the Bangladesh Embassy had sought certain evidence concerning her, following which the necessary documents were sought from the state government.

The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit detailing the timeline for her stay at the probation home and her repatriation.

It also ordered that her statement be recorded by a representative of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) or the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), rather than by police personnel. The state government was further directed to file a status report on the compensation to be provided to her.

The court also sought a report on the status of detention centres in Jharkhand and women’s shelter homes run by the government and NGOs. During the previous hearing, the state government had informed the court that there were four detention centres in the state.