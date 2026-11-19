RANCHI: To curb the growing human-elephant conflict, the Jharkhand Forest Department has stepped up efforts to strengthen 75 traditional elephant migration routes, known as elephant corridors, by ensuring adequate food and water along them.

The initiative aims to provide elephants with safe passage through forests and prevent them from entering villages in search of food and water, officials said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sanjeev Kumar has directed officials to develop grazing grounds, improve water availability and create awareness among local communities in areas frequented by elephants.

“We have identified 75 elephant corridors across the state and decided to ensure adequate availability of food and water along these routes so that elephants do not stray into villages in search of sustenance. This will help minimise human-elephant conflict,” said PCCF Sanjeev Kumar.

The corridors have been classified as highly, moderately and less sensitive, he said, adding that development work would be prioritised based on these categories.

“We will prioritise the highly sensitive elephant corridors, followed by those classified as medium and low sensitivity, for development,” the PCCF said.

The sensitive corridors will also be equipped with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Elephant Alert System to detect elephants entering an area and alert nearby villages through hooters, he added.

Highly sensitive corridors have been identified in areas including Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Palamu, Jamshedpur and Chaibasa.

Kumar also said the country's first human-elephant conflict research centre was being established in the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), for which a 15-acre site had been identified.