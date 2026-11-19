RANCHI: Police have arrested Dilip Tirkey for allegedly threatening and intimidating a minor victim to prevent her from testifying against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara in a rape case. Tirkey was arrested from the Jonha forest area under Angara police station limits in Ranchi district.

According to police, a special team was formed to trace the accused following a complaint lodged by the victim’s grandfather at Pakartanr police station in Simdega on November 13. The complainant alleged that his granddaughter had been abducted, threatened and coerced into making false statements against Bara.

A case was subsequently registered against Tirkey and another accused, journalist Abhishek Bharti, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. While Tirkey has been arrested, a search is underway for Bharti. A minor has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

DSP (Headquarters) Ranveer Singh said police were conducting raids to apprehend the second accused, journalist Abhishek Bharti.

“Action against Dilip Tirkey was taken based on an FIR registered at the Pakartand police station in Simdega. The grandfather of the minor victim alleged that the girl was abducted, intimidated and pressured to provide a false statement against MLA Bhushan Bara,” the DSP said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Tirkey and Bharti, he added.

An FIR was earlier lodged against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara at Vidhan Sabha police station in Ranchi on November 13 under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. In her complaint, the girl also accused the MLA of threatening to kill her if she spoke about the alleged assault.

The minor alleged that two women, Ema Bara and Josima Khakha, brought her from home in May 2026 on the pretext of providing education. Instead, she was allegedly made to perform domestic chores, assaulted and threatened. She further alleged that the MLA raped her at his Ranchi residence on August 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the girl’s relatives later lodged a counter-complaint against two persons, including a journalist, accusing them of abducting her and coercing her into filing a false case.

The victim is currently under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). According to sources, the girl has also given statements to the Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and to a court under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which reportedly differ from her earlier accounts. However, police have not officially confirmed this development.

Police are investigating both the allegations against Bara and the grandfather’s complaint that the girl was abducted and coerced into making a false statement. The search for the second accused is ongoing.

Congress MLA Bhushan Bara has termed the allegations a conspiracy against him, accusing the BJP and the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) of targeting him.

Congress and JMM legislators, meanwhile, have maintained that no one should be declared guilty before the police complete their investigation. Police are probing all aspects of both cases.