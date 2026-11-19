GUWAHATI: The Manipur High Court has ruled that the 24-hour deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate under Article 22(2) of the Constitution begins from the time the person is intercepted or detained by the arresting authorities, and not from the formal recording of arrest.

The High Court quashed a remand order in a drug trafficking case after holding that two accused persons were produced before the court beyond the constitutionally mandated 24-hour period, violating their fundamental rights.

Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, in an order dated November 17, referred to a recent Supreme Court judgment in Sujit Das & Others vs Union of India, which held that the 24-hour period under Article 22(2) begins from the time a person's liberty is curtailed through detention and not from the time of formal arrest.

The case arose after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team, assisted by the Assam Rifles and two witnesses, intercepted two vehicles around 3 am on September 25, 2025, in Chandel district, Manipur, following a tip-off. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 29 packets containing 67.19 kg of methamphetamine tablets.

The two accused, Seimang Kipgen, 45, and Letminthang Khongsai, 42, were arrested around 1.30 pm on September 25 based on the recovery and their confessional statements. The Special Judge (ND&PS), Chandel, subsequently remanded them to judicial custody.