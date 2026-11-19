He also accused the Centre of weakening the employment rights of rural labourers by replacing MGNREGA with a new system and said corporate donations and policy priorities had diminished the voice of ordinary citizens.

“When names go missing from the voter list, it strikes at the very right to choose a government and demand accountability from it,” he said.

Ramesh further alleged that inflation had affected household savings, unemployment had jeopardised the future of young people and farmers continued to struggle for their demands.

Describing the Congress's campaign as a fight to protect citizens' rights, he said the issue went beyond safeguarding voting rights to ensuring government accountability.

“From 'Notebandi' to 'Votebandi', from the theft of votes to the theft of rights, from the theft of a popular mandate to the theft of accountability,” Ramesh said, ending his post with the slogan, “Vote chor, gaddi chhor.”

(With inputs from PTI)