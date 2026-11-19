The Congress on Thursday drew a parallel between demonetisation and the alleged deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls, saying ‘notebandi’ and ‘votebandi’ were two sides of the same coin.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking people's livelihoods through demonetisation in 2016 and their voting rights through what the party calls “vote theft”.
Ramesh described the vote as the most powerful instrument available to ordinary citizens to hold governments accountable, saying its weakening would undermine people's ability to demand answers from those in power.
He said the poor, labourers, farmers, marginalised communities, youth and the middle class depended on their voting rights to ensure that their concerns were addressed.
Alleging that the government had become increasingly indifferent to public grievances, Ramesh said its policies favoured a few corporate interests while ordinary people continued to grapple with inflation, unemployment and declining livelihood opportunities.
He also accused the Centre of weakening the employment rights of rural labourers by replacing MGNREGA with a new system and said corporate donations and policy priorities had diminished the voice of ordinary citizens.
“When names go missing from the voter list, it strikes at the very right to choose a government and demand accountability from it,” he said.
Ramesh further alleged that inflation had affected household savings, unemployment had jeopardised the future of young people and farmers continued to struggle for their demands.
Describing the Congress's campaign as a fight to protect citizens' rights, he said the issue went beyond safeguarding voting rights to ensuring government accountability.
“From 'Notebandi' to 'Votebandi', from the theft of votes to the theft of rights, from the theft of a popular mandate to the theft of accountability,” Ramesh said, ending his post with the slogan, “Vote chor, gaddi chhor.”
(With inputs from PTI)