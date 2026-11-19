NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the subject-wise dates for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). The exam will take place from December 14 to 18 and on December 21 with two shifts per day.

The schedule for 87 subjects has been released. Candidates can visit the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for updates, said a public notice by the NTA. Shift I will be from 9 am to 12 pm while Shift II will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam centre will be displayed on the NTA website 21 days prior to the examination,” it said.

A total of 9,75,505 candidates have paid their fee to appear for the December exam, the NTA had stated earlier.

Examination shifts and dates are as follows:

December 14:

First shift: History, Pali, Prakrit and Comparative Literature.

Second shift: Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music, and Population Studies.

December 15:

First shift: Public Administration, Education, Social Work, Malayalam, Urdu, Criminology, Performing Art, Tribal and Regional Language (Literature) and Folk Literature,

Second shift: Psychology, Maithili, Arabic, Management, Physical Education, Sanskrit traditional subjects, Ayurveda Biology and Disaster Management.

December 16:

First shift: Political Science, Comparative Study of Religions, Japanese and Dogri.

Second shift: Commerce, Defence and Strategic Studies, Indian Culture, Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace studies, Rajasthani and Linguistics.

December 17

First shift: Chinese, Konkani, Spanish and Kashmiri

Second shift: Visual Art, Museology & Conservation, Punjabi, Tamil Geography, Martahi, Labour Welfare/Resource Management and Santali.

December 18:

First shift: Hindi, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Indian Knowledge System, Manipuri, Kannada, German, Sindhi and French.

Second shift: Mass Communication and Journalism, Electronic Science, Women Studies, Law, Telugu, Forensic Science, Nepali, Library & Information Science and Philosophy

December 21:

First shift: Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Politics/International Relations, Human Rights & Duties,

Second shift: Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine & Community Health, Statistics and Forestry.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the NTA website for updates, instructions and notices related to the exam.

For any further clarification, candidates can call 011-40759000 or mail ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The exam determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D programmes in Indian universities.

NIFTEE application date extended

The NTA has also extended the late date for registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 to November 24, another release said. The deadline was November 16 earlier.

As on date, 19,333 registration forms have been submitted so far, the NTA said. Applications can be submitted online at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.