Odisha has evacuated more than 1.20 lakh people from vulnerable areas and deployed over 300 rescue teams as it stepped up preparations ahead of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, which is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by noon on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
In its latest update issued on Thursday evening, the IMD said Akvan was moving northwards at 13 kmph and lay over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 pm, centred near latitude 16.1°N and longitude 85.2°E. It was about 350 km south of Gopalpur, 420 km south of Puri, 380 km east of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and 270 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam.
The system is likely to move north-northwestwards before crossing the coast near Gopalpur by noon on November 20, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph, the IMD said.
The Odisha government has set up 9,299 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts. The storm's projected path has shifted towards Odisha over the past 24 hours after initially being forecast to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Chief Secretary Anu Garg said 45,364 people had been evacuated in Ganjam and 18,000 in Gajapati. The government has deployed 60 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 131 teams of the Fire and Emergency Services. It has also asked the Indian Coast Guard to keep its helicopters, vessels and other logistics ready for rescue and relief operations.
Arrangements are being made at cyclone shelters to provide cooked and dry food, essential medicines, drinking water, sanitary napkins and other facilities, Garg said.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government had identified 941 landslide-prone locations across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Gajapati accounted for the highest number, with 211 such locations.
He said 10 people had died in landslides during the previous cyclone, Arnab. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state's preparedness, stressed the need to maintain the government's zero-casualty mission.
The approaching storm has also disrupted rail services. The East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others, while the South Eastern Railway cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly those bound for or passing through Puri on Friday.
Among the cancelled services are the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam, Howrah-Puri and Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express trains, as well as the Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express. The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has also been cancelled for Friday.
Tourists have been prohibited from visiting coastal areas, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The coastal and southern parts of Odisha have been receiving light to moderate rain since Wednesday night, with rainfall expected to intensify as the system approaches, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said.
Educational institutions in districts under red, orange and yellow warnings have been closed, an official said. Rescue teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts.
The Gundicha Temple in Puri will remain closed to visitors from November 19 to 21. The 12th-century Jagannath Temple, however, will remain open, with daily rituals continuing as usual. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee urged devotees to plan their visits in accordance with weather advisories.
The Nandankanan Zoological Park and the adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain closed on November 19 and 20. The Bhitarkanika National Park has been closed until November 21, while the Similipal Tiger Reserve will remain closed to visitors on November 20 and 21.
In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. An orange alert has been issued for Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli districts, while Kakinada is under a yellow alert.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised people in North Andhra to remain alert, urged farmers to take precautions during agricultural activities and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.
Under the IMD's rainfall warning categories, a red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20.44 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11.56 cm to 20.44 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall of 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm.
(With inputs from PTI)