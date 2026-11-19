Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater involvement of communities, spiritual organisations and educational institutions in the fight against substance abuse, saying efforts to build a drug-free India must go beyond routine and symbolic activities.

Chairing the valedictory session of the Departmental Summit on Social Justice and Empowerment, Modi also stressed the need for greater public participation in identifying disabilities early and tackling the social stigma that often prevents parents from seeking timely support for their children.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the summit had focused on greater public participation in social welfare schemes, encouraging startups to develop affordable assistive technologies and adopting a whole-of-society approach to the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The summit brought together ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories to discuss social inclusion, the empowerment of people with disabilities, prevention of substance abuse and ways to expand public participation.

Modi said the discussions and action points reflected a shared sense of purpose between the Centre and states. He called for competitive and cooperative federalism to guide implementation, with states learning from one another's experiences and innovations.