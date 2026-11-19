An action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI was rolled out across the globe on Thursday, marking its entry into the GTA series following 2013's Grand Theft Auto V.

Modi drew parallels between GTA 5, launched in 2013-14 when the previous UPA government was in power, and GTA 6, released on Thursday under the Modi-led NDA dispensation, to highlight changes in various development parameters.

"Between GTA 5 and 6, here is how India upgraded," he said in a social media post featuring illustrations of an aeroplane, train, rocket, solar station, mobile phone, road network and ship, among others.

The prime minister said India, once described as part of the "fragile five" economies, was now the world's fastest-growing economy. He also said poverty had declined from 27 per cent, with extreme poverty now reduced to 2.6 per cent.

Referring to the Swachh Bharat campaign and the construction of toilets, particularly for women, Modi said sanitation coverage had risen from 39 per cent to 100 per cent. On the energy front, he said India's solar capacity had increased from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

Highlighting the growth of the space sector, Modi said India now had 440 space startups, compared with none in the earlier period. Railway electrification, he said, had increased from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent, while the cost of 1 GB of 3G internet had fallen from Rs 308 to Rs 7.51.

The prime minister also said India, once a major importer of defence equipment, now exported arms and defence equipment to more than 80 countries. On the security front, Modi said the number of Naxal-affected districts had also declined. "Then, 182 districts (were) Naxal affected, now zero district," he said.

The Congress took a swipe at Modi over his use of GTA imagery, with party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh saying it was appropriate given the game's storyline.

Ramesh said, “The PM, in a desperate bid to reach out to the youth, has resorted to GTA V and GTA VI imagery on social media.”

“Recall that this video game follows a criminal duo. How very appropriate,” he said on X.

(With inputs from PTI)