NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the farmers’ organisation of the RSS, on Wednesday urged the Centre to develop a comprehensive irrigation network using the Indus river system to ensure adequate water supply to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In its recommendations at the national executive committee meeting in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the organisation called for accelerating river-linking projects and developing irrigation infrastructure to ensure water availability to farmers whose agricultural land remains unirrigated.

They supported the Centre’s policy of keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. “Water and blood cannot flow together. India will never tolerate a situation in which terrorists from across the border carry out bloody attacks while India’s river waters continue to flow into Pakistan. The water from rivers that belong to India’s share should be utilised in the interest of the country’s farmers,” said a BKS leader.

The BKS leader said improved irrigation facilities would enhance agricultural land utilisation and productivity, contribute to national progress and bring significant economic transformation and prosperity to rural areas. “These demands are being made keeping in view the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by changing climatic conditions, including El Nino, droughts, dependence on rain-fed agriculture and floods, the organisation stressed the need for adequate budgetary allocation for irrigation projects in the four states. “Utilisation of water from the Indus river system could help address these challenges and strengthen the livelihoods of millions of farmers across the country,” it said.

The organisation emphasised that ensuring regular water supply to irrigation systems in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states could help resolve water disputes.