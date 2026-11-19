Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday directed officials to strengthen maritime safety measures and step up coordination with Indian diplomatic missions and international agencies amid repeated attacks on commercial vessels involving Indian seafarers.

The Shipping Ministry is monitoring nine India-flagged or Indian-interest vessels in the Persian Gulf region west of the Strait of Hormuz, while 86 transits of the strait have been made by India-flagged vessels or ships carrying cargo bound for India.

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, in various parts of the world," Sonowal said in a statement.

He said such incidents threatened seafarers' safety, disrupted maritime trade and undermined the stability of global supply chains.

The minister directed officials to strengthen advisories and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian diplomatic missions, maritime stakeholders and relevant international agencies to ensure prompt assistance and an effective response to incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels or Indian seafarers.

Sonowal also reviewed the compensation status of victims and asked the Director General of Shipping to brief him personally on the progress. He enquired about steps being taken to ensure timely assistance to the victims' next of kin.

The ministry's E-Navik seafarer tracking module is monitoring more than 800 vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and over 200 vessels in the Gulf of Oman, east of the strait.

Emphasising the importance of freedom of navigation, Sonowal said the unimpeded movement of merchant vessels through international waters was a fundamental principle of international maritime law.

"Ensuring safe and secure sea lanes is essential not only for the continuity of global trade but also for sustaining economic growth, energy security and the prosperity of nations," he said.

The minister said the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and all concerned officers had been instructed to further strengthen maritime safety and security measures.

These include enhanced monitoring of developments in high-risk areas, timely dissemination of security advisories, regular communication with shipping companies and vessel operators, and greater awareness among Indian seafarers about potential threats and precautionary measures, he said.

(With PTI inputs)