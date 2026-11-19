NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) general secretary MA Baby on Thursday criticised the BJP and the Sangh Parivar over the cancellation of a booking at an auditorium in Kolkata for a symposium organised by the Sitaram Yechury Foundation (SYF).

In a post on X, Baby said the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture, had cancelled the booking for an event scheduled on Sunday, despite the venue having been reserved and the booking amount paid months in advance.

He said the organisers received an intimation on November 16 informing them of the cancellation, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

“This is not the first time in recent times that public spaces have been denied for programmes due to political intervention. Cultural institutions are being captured by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar and run according to their whims and fancies, and used to promote their fraternal organizations,” Baby posted on X.

The EZCC is chaired by West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, while theatre personality Sudesh Sharma is its director. According to the organisers, Sharma informed them of the cancellation through an email.

There was no immediate response from the EZCC.

Baby also alleged that an RSS-affiliated group, which had no connection with cinema or filmmaking, was allowed to hold an event at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) auditorium, following which its members assaulted students who protested against their presence on campus.

“Let it be known that this will not dissuade us from carrying forward the work of the Foundation in honour of former CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. It is the EZCC’s standing and reputation that will be harmed by this highly unfortunate decision,” the Left leader said.