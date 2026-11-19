DEHRADUN: White tiger Tejas is now open to visitors at Dehradun Zoo in Malsi after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the animal’s enclosure on Thursday.

“Children and young people get an opportunity to understand nature and wildlife up close at the zoo,” Dhami said, stressing the importance of building conservation awareness in an ecologically sensitive state such as Uttarakhand.

Tejas, a two-and-a-half-year-old male white tiger, arrived from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior on September 28 after a journey of around 556 km. He is the first white tiger to be housed at a zoo in Uttarakhand.

The transfer was part of a wildlife exchange programme approved by the Central Zoo Authority. In return, Dehradun Zoo sent Bhola, its approximately five-year-old Royal Bengal tiger, to Gwalior.

A 13-member team, including veterinarians and forest officials, accompanied Tejas in a specialised transport vehicle during the 12-14-hour journey.

After arriving in Dehradun, Tejas was kept in quarantine for 30 days as zoo staff monitored his health and adjustment to the new surroundings. The quarantine period ended on October 28, after which he was moved to the white tiger enclosure.

Dr Pradeep Mishra, senior veterinary officer at Dehradun Zoo, said isolation was necessary to ensure the animal’s well-being during the transition.

“Quarantine is important to help a tiger adapt to a new environment and to monitor its health,” Mishra said. Staff monitored Tejas’s food intake, waste, health and behaviour throughout the period, he added.

The enclosure was built in accordance with Central Zoo Authority requirements and received the necessary approval. Although Tejas completed quarantine weeks ago, visitors could see him only after the enclosure was formally opened.