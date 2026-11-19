DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s traditional finger millet, or mandua, is gaining traction in domestic and overseas markets, with the Agriculture Department receiving orders and enquiries worth nearly Rs 8 crore this year for the hill state’s traditional crops, including millets.

A Gujarat-based company has sought 500 metric tonnes each of mandua, barnyard millet (jhangora) and amaranth (ramdana). The Agriculture Department has begun arranging storage, while the company’s representatives are expected to visit Chamoli next week to assess availability and procurement.

“Chamoli’s climate and geography are well suited to mandua cultivation,” said district chief agriculture officer J P Tiwari. Farmers in the region have traditionally cultivated the crop, which requires relatively little water. Chamoli sold 3,000 quintals of mandua last year, and demand remains strong this season, he said.

Deval-based organic farming trainer Laxman Bisht said mandua was currently selling at Rs 52.20 per kg, jhangora at Rs 52 and ramdana at Rs 85-90. The Gujarat company processes and packages the grains for export, including to China, he said.

Mandua is increasingly being used in noodles, biscuits, cookies and multigrain food products, while demand for its flour is also growing.

The rising demand is part of a broader push to turn traditional crops into sources of income and employment. Uttarakhand’s Millet Mission, which runs until 2031, aims to expand mandua cultivation by 70,000 hectares. The crop currently covers 61,332 hectares and produces around 90,273 metric tonnes, according to Agriculture Department figures.