Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Thursday wondered whether RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's current visit will make any concrete contribution to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

He asserted that the state does not need another round of assurances as it requires "lasting peace, security, rehabilitation, accountability and a credible political roadmap".

Bhagwat reached Imphal on Wednesday afternoon on a three-day visit to Manipur, during which he is scheduled to review its organisational activities and social initiatives across the state. He will also assess programmes undertaken in the state as part of the RSS' ongoing centenary celebrations, a functionary of the organisation said.

In a social media post, Keisam said, "Manipur needs peace, not just organisational meetings. The visit of RSS chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat to Manipur from 18–20 November raises serious questions about the continuing crisis in our state."

The state has endured a "prolonged ethnic conflict marked by the loss of innocent lives, the displacement of thousands of families, the destruction of homes and livelihoods, and a deepening divide among communities", the Congress leader said.

He also said, "What concrete contribution will the visit make towards restoring lasting peace in Manipur, and will the RSS leadership directly engage with displaced families and communities affected by the violence?"

Singh asked if there will be a concrete roadmap for rebuilding trust and promoting reconciliation among the Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities. He questioned whether any tangible and measurable outcomes can be expected from Bhagwat's visit.

"Will the RSS leadership address the responsibility of the BJP-led political establishment for the prolonged crisis?" the Congress MLA said.

"Organisational reviews and centenary celebrations may be part of the RSS’ internal agenda, but the suffering of the people of Manipur cannot be relegated to the background," he said.

Singh said Manipur does "not need another round of assurances, as the state needs lasting peace, security, rehabilitation, accountability and a credible political roadmap".

"The people of Manipur cannot be expected to wait indefinitely while thousands of families remain displaced, homes remain abandoned, livelihoods remain shattered, and communities continue to live in fear and uncertainty," he said.

If the RSS leadership has "influence over the BJP establishment", the people of Manipur have "every right to expect that influence to be translated into meaningful and decisive action towards peace, reconciliation and restoration of normalcy," the CLP said.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.

(With inputs from PTI)