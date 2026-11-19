Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked India Inc to suggest, without any hesitation or reluctance, more reforms that are necessary for further growth of the country.

Addressing industry body FICCI' Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi, the prime minister also asked corporates to focus on making India self-reliant, and urged them to invest heavily in agriculture and allied sectors.

Modi highlighted achievements of his government in the last 12-13 years, and lauded efforts made by all sections of the society. He said the pace of progress in India is very fast, and at the same time, the speed at which people are moving out of poverty is also very fast.

Citing the latest World Bank report, Modi said in just 12–13 years, 50 crore people have overcome poverty.

Modi said the basic corporate tax rate has been reduced from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, and individual income of up to Rs 12 lakh a year is also tax-free.

While the government has reduced the corporate tax, he asked if the industry has increased the strength of employees and raised their wages.

He also emphasised that a country progresses when it respects its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers, and not by hurling abuses day-in and day-out.

Taking a jibe at past regimes, Modi said the industry's experience with previous governments has been so bitter that he has to bear the consequences.

"This is not the old government. This is a government of friends. It knows how to honour friendship, and you are my true friends. So, without hesitation or reservation, please write to me openly about what still needs to be improved," the prime minister said.

He asked the industry to make 'India First' the foundation of every long-term investment decision over the next 20 years.

This will make the country self-reliant and also open up new opportunities for your business to grow, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)