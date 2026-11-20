GUWAHATI: Eleven people died over the past 48 hours while 180 others were hospitalised after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Manipur’s Chandel district, prompting authorities to issue an advisory against drinking locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Research Institute, and Babina Hospital, both in Imphal, on Friday to enquire about the health conditions of those undergoing treatment following the consumption of adulterated liquor.

Singh directed authorities concerned to conduct a probe into the incidents to identify those responsible, maintaining that the culprits would be arrested soon.

The Chief Minister said in order to tackle the emerging situation, a medical team, including specialists in general medicine along with medicines, had been sent to Chandel district.

The 180 people admitted to the two hospitals are from various villages of Chandel district.

The Chandel Deputy Commissioner (DC) advised people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

In the advisory, the DC said any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention.