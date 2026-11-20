KOLKATA: The Adani Group has served a legal notice on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over an X post allegedly containing derogatory and defamatory content about its chairman, Gautam Adani.

According to the notice, issued on Thursday, the Krishnanagar MP from West Bengal's Nadia district has been asked to delete and permanently withdraw the post from the social media platform within 24 hours of receiving it.

"You have published, through your official X account (@MahuaMoitra), an outrageously derogatory, distasteful and defamatory caricature depicting the hons’ble Prime Minister of India seated upon the lap of a person unmistakably portrayed as our client’s Chairman, accompanied by the words 'Sitting in someone’s lap….is a cultural shock,'" the notice issued by law firm AQUILAW on behalf of the company stated.

"The impugned publication...is a calculated attempt to publicly ridicule and vilify our client’s Chairman by insinuating that he exercises improper and undue influence over the office of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Such a malicious portrayal is not merely offensive but constitutes a deliberate assault upon his personal dignity, professional integrity and reputation," it added.