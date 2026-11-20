KOLKATA: The Adani Group has served a legal notice on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over an X post allegedly containing derogatory and defamatory content about its chairman, Gautam Adani.
According to the notice, issued on Thursday, the Krishnanagar MP from West Bengal's Nadia district has been asked to delete and permanently withdraw the post from the social media platform within 24 hours of receiving it.
"You have published, through your official X account (@MahuaMoitra), an outrageously derogatory, distasteful and defamatory caricature depicting the hons’ble Prime Minister of India seated upon the lap of a person unmistakably portrayed as our client’s Chairman, accompanied by the words 'Sitting in someone’s lap….is a cultural shock,'" the notice issued by law firm AQUILAW on behalf of the company stated.
"The impugned publication...is a calculated attempt to publicly ridicule and vilify our client’s Chairman by insinuating that he exercises improper and undue influence over the office of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Such a malicious portrayal is not merely offensive but constitutes a deliberate assault upon his personal dignity, professional integrity and reputation," it added.
The legal notice stated that the social media post is neither an innocent expression of humour nor a legitimate critique of governmental policy. "It is a thinly disguised attempt to propagate a defamatory narrative of improper political patronage and influence, without identifying a single credible fact capable of substantiating such insinuations,” it stated.
“It is particularly, reprehensible that a sitting Member of Parliament, entrusted with constitutional responsibilities, should resort to such irresponsible public discourse. One would expect an elected lawmaker to possess the elementary distinction between legitimate political criticism and reckless personal vilification,” it added.
Reacting to the notice, Moitra wrote on X: “G-Bhai didn’t like a cartoon I posted and sent me a legal notice. …. But G-Bhai is that YOUR lap he is sitting on- OMG!"