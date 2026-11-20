NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of Indigo extending the suspension of its flights to Saudi Arabia, Air India and Air India Express on Friday followed suit.

Flights operated by the Air India Group between India and Jeddah stand suspended until November 24. Operations between Indian cities and Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 30.

Saudi Arabia is in turmoil due to the relentless attack by the Houthis across its cities.

An official release said that customers holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Jeddah up to November 24 (made on or before 20 November 2026) may avail a complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation. This provision also applies to guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Riyadh and Dammam up to 30 November (made on or before 10 November).

“Air India guests may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express guests may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain,” it said.

For Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel may be completed up to December 14, the release added. For Jeddah bookings, revised travel may be completed up to 08 December 8.

For assistance with rescheduling or refunds, the support teams can be reached on these numbers: Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999 Air India Express: +91 124 6935600

A couple of days earlier, Indigo announced that it was cancelling all its flights to Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing security situation there.An official release stated that all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until November 30.

Affected customers are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking, it added.