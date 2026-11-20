KOLKATA: There will be no operations in connection with visa applications at the two existing Bangladesh visa application centres in Kolkata and Siliguri from December 1, as the Bangladesh Government, led by PM Tarique Rahman, has decided not to renew its visa outsourcing agreement with DU Digital Global Ltd, a Kolkata-based company, after 30 November.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on 17 November has issued a notice in this regard suspending the operations at Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district for an indefinite period.

According to the notice, the agreement between the Government of Bangladesh and DU Digital Global Ltd for visa outsourcing services will expire on and from 30 November.

The Bangladesh government has decided not to renew the agreement.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission office in its notice, has advised applicants not to submit visa applications at the Kolkata and Siliguri centres after 30 November.

It also said the addresses of the new Visa Application Centres, along with the name of the organisation responsible for operating them, would be announced shortly through a fresh notice.

The announcement is likely to affect people from India and other foreign countries planning to travel to Bangladesh, particularly those who rely on the existing visa application facilities in the two Indian centres.

With the current centres set to close from December 1, applicants will have to wait till the Bangladesh government makes new agreement with another agency and issues further instructions on where to submit their applications seeking to travel the neighbouring country.

However, the notice does not clearly mention anything about suspension of visa issuance or a complete shutdown of the visa application process.

The Kolkata and Siliguri centres receive and process applications for Bangladeshi visas. Many people visit Bangladesh, having ancestral relations there. Several take trip to the neighbouring country.

The Siliguri centre on Sevok Road was opened in 2022 while the Kolkata office started operations in Salt Lake in 2021. Applicants will have to follow further announcements from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata for details of the new arrangements.