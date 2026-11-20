SRINAGAR: Former BJP Ladakh MP and party’s poster boy after Article 370 abrogation Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is among 541 candidates in fray for the forthcoming Hill Council polls in Ladakh Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the BJP has opened its account before the polls with the party’s candidate Dorjey Angchuk from Samad-Kharnak constituency of Changthang hill council being elected unopposed.

Namgyal filed his nomination paper as BJP candidate from Solar Colony Constituency of LAHDC Leh.

He won 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Ladakh by defeating independent candidate Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who is now co-chairman of KDA, by 10930 votes. Namgyal had polled 42914 votes as against Sajjad’s 31984 votes.

BJP Ladakh said in a post on X said “Having represented Ladakh on the national stage, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal now steps forward to strengthen grassroots representation and address the local aspirations of Solar Colony.”