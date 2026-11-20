SRINAGAR: Former BJP Ladakh MP and party’s poster boy after Article 370 abrogation Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is among 541 candidates in fray for the forthcoming Hill Council polls in Ladakh Union Territory.
Meanwhile, the BJP has opened its account before the polls with the party’s candidate Dorjey Angchuk from Samad-Kharnak constituency of Changthang hill council being elected unopposed.
Namgyal filed his nomination paper as BJP candidate from Solar Colony Constituency of LAHDC Leh.
He won 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Ladakh by defeating independent candidate Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who is now co-chairman of KDA, by 10930 votes. Namgyal had polled 42914 votes as against Sajjad’s 31984 votes.
BJP Ladakh said in a post on X said “Having represented Ladakh on the national stage, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal now steps forward to strengthen grassroots representation and address the local aspirations of Solar Colony.”
Namgyal was the party’s face after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) by centre on August 5, 2019.
He strongly defended the abrogation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs and creation of Ladakh UT both within the parliament and outside the parliament.
However, Namgyal was not renominated by BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was not given a mandate to contest again. Instead the BJP gave mandate to Tashi Gyalson, who was then Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Leh Hill Council.
The 2024 polls from Ladakh LS seat was won by Haji Haneefa Jan, who contested the election as an independent candidate. He defeated Congress' Tsering Namgyal by 27,862 votes.
Haneefa secured 65,259 votes as against 37,397 by Tsering Namgyal while BJP’s Tashi Gyalson got 31,956 votes.
After remaining out of electoral politics for at least two years, the BJP’s ex MP Jamyang Namgyal is making a comeback in vote bank politics as councillor in Hill Council polls for Leh district.
Namgyal in a post on X announced that BJP has opened its victory account in the LAHDC elections as the party’s candidate Dorjey Angchuk from Samad-Kharnak Constituency of Changthang district has been elected unopposed.
“A wonderful beginning to our march towards victory!,” the former BJP MP said.
Election for hill councils in eight districts of Ladakh would be held on December 4.
The nomination process for Hill council election has ended with a total of 541 candidates filing nomination papers for 100 constituencies for eight hill councils in Ladakh.
Of the 100 constituencies in eight hill councils, Leh has 22 seats followed by Kargil with 21 seats, Sankoo 13 seats, Changthang 10 seats, Nubra 9 seats, Sham 9 seats, Zanskar 9 seats and Drass 7 seats.
Of the 541 candidates, 276 are independents, Congress has fielded 126 candidates, BJP 125 and NC 14. The NC, which was a powerful political force in the region, has been weakened and recently its senior leader and former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Kargil Hill Council Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon alongwith his supporters quit the party and joined the BJP.
Of the 100 seats in eight hill councils, 36 seats have been reserved for women.
The highest number of eight seats have been reserved for women out of 22 in Leh Hill Council followed by seven in Kargil Council, five in Sankoo Hill Council, four in Changthang Hill Council, three seats have been reserved for women in Nubra, Sham and Zanskar Hill Councils and three seats in seven-member Drass Hill Council have been reserved for the women.
The LAB and KDA, who are spearheading agitation for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and UT-level elected body for Ladakh, have opposed holding of hill council polls during harsh winter on December 4 and have demanded its deferment by at least six months.
The LAB has intensified the stir by holding indefinite dharna along with hunger strike in Leh to press for deferment of polls and resumption of talks with Ladakh leaders.