NEW DELHI: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday filed his reply to an appeal challenging his acquittal in a sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers, with a Delhi court scheduling hearings on the appeal for later this month and in December.

Singh, who was present in court, filed his response before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court. The court had on October 28 granted his counsel a final opportunity to submit the reply.

The court scheduled hearings on the wrestlers’ arguments for November 27 and 28, while Singh’s arguments will be heard on December 5 and 9. The proceedings will be held in-camera.

The six women wrestlers, including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, filed the criminal appeal on September 25 challenging Singh’s acquittal by a Delhi trial court on August 3, 2026.

Singh, a former BJP MP, had faced charges of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of women and criminal intimidation.

The appeal contended that the acquittal was unsustainable in law and stemmed from a “manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation” of the evidence. It alleged that the trial court had relied on conjectures and surmises and failed to apply binding legal principles.