CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 23, with counting of votes scheduled for December 26, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.

The entire election process will be completed by December 31, while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have ruled out an alliance and said they will contest independently.

The nomination process will begin on November 26 and continue till December 3. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 7. The number of wards will remain unchanged at 35.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect. Chandigarh has around 4,60,209 voters who will cast their ballots across 566 polling booths.

The Election Commission has also completed the draw for ward reservations. Wards 1, 3, 4, 9, 15, 29 and 32 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) based on their population share as recorded in the 2011 Census. Of these, wards 3, 29 and 32 have been reserved for SC women.

A total of 12 wards have been reserved for women, including nine for general-category women, wards 17, 21, 13, 25, 30, 2, 8, 11 and 26, and three for SC women.

The civic polls are expected to be a keen contest among the major political parties, particularly the BJP, Congress and AAP, following changes in the political composition of the outgoing House.

AAP, which contested the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections for the first time in the previous polls, won 14 seats and emerged as the single largest party. The BJP secured 12 seats, Congress eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) one.

However, defections and changes in political affiliations subsequently altered the composition of the House. The BJP currently has 18 councillors, Congress 10 and AAP seven, while the SAD has no councillor, making the BJP the largest party in the outgoing corporation.

Chandigarh Congress president H.S. Lucky ruled out an alliance with AAP, saying the earlier understanding between the two parties was limited to a post-poll arrangement to counter the BJP following the Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that AAP had walked away from that understanding and said differences in the functioning of the two parties made an alliance unlikely.

Chandigarh AAP chief Vijay Pal Singh also said the party would contest all 35 wards independently, asserting that the understanding with Congress had lasted only until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.