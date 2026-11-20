Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday unveiled India's first indigenously developed vaccine against the H5N1 strain of bird flu, aimed at protecting chickens from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said.

It is the first vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a, which causes highly pathogenic avian influenza, they added.

Calling the development an example of India's self-reliance, Chouhan said, "This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance."

HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, is a severe viral disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can cause mortality rates of nearly 100 per cent among infected birds.

Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma and other officials were present at the unveiling ceremony.

(With inputs from PTI)